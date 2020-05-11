All apartments in Gilbert
52 E Catclaw St
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:35 AM

52 E Catclaw St

52 East Catclaw Street · No Longer Available
Location

52 East Catclaw Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
This home features 3BR 2.5 Baths, w/2 car garage/direct entry to kitchen. A two story home, master upstairs above garage, huge walk in closet. Separate tub and shower, double sinks. Large kitchen w/all black appliances. Light colored granite counter tops. Wood blinds w/3 inch valences. Refrigerator washer dryer included. Huge front porch faces east for cool afternoons. The new Gilbert Towne Centre w/30 shops and Restaurants & theatre just across the Street. Large community Pool, Children's play ground. Lots of grassy common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 E Catclaw St have any available units?
52 E Catclaw St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 E Catclaw St have?
Some of 52 E Catclaw St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 E Catclaw St currently offering any rent specials?
52 E Catclaw St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 E Catclaw St pet-friendly?
No, 52 E Catclaw St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 52 E Catclaw St offer parking?
Yes, 52 E Catclaw St offers parking.
Does 52 E Catclaw St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 E Catclaw St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 E Catclaw St have a pool?
Yes, 52 E Catclaw St has a pool.
Does 52 E Catclaw St have accessible units?
No, 52 E Catclaw St does not have accessible units.
Does 52 E Catclaw St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 E Catclaw St has units with dishwashers.

