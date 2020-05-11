52 E Catclaw St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room

This home features 3BR 2.5 Baths, w/2 car garage/direct entry to kitchen. A two story home, master upstairs above garage, huge walk in closet. Separate tub and shower, double sinks. Large kitchen w/all black appliances. Light colored granite counter tops. Wood blinds w/3 inch valences. Refrigerator washer dryer included. Huge front porch faces east for cool afternoons. The new Gilbert Towne Centre w/30 shops and Restaurants & theatre just across the Street. Large community Pool, Children's play ground. Lots of grassy common area.