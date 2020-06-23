509 North Alder St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This home is located in the Subdivision of Arbor Walk at Gilbert Rd and Guadalupe. 3BD/2.5BA, 3 story DETACHED town home in the heart of Gilbert. Neutral interior paint, carpet,kitchen tile flooring, garage epoxy flooring. Enter your new home on the main level which includes laundry and exit to the garage. Proceed to the second level for the Kitchen which boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops, aton of custom cabinets, black appliances, and 2 guest bedrooms/bath. On the third level you will find a very spacious master suite with walk-in closet and bath. Community features include a pool and children’s playground. Close to Downtown Gilbert. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit.