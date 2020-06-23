All apartments in Gilbert
509 North Alder St
509 North Alder St

509 N Alder St · No Longer Available
Location

509 N Alder St, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This home is located in the Subdivision of Arbor Walk at Gilbert Rd and Guadalupe. 3BD/2.5BA, 3 story DETACHED town home in the heart of Gilbert. Neutral interior paint, carpet,kitchen tile flooring, garage epoxy flooring. Enter your new home on the main level which includes laundry and exit to the garage. Proceed to the second level for the Kitchen which boasts a breakfast bar, granite countertops, aton of custom cabinets, black appliances, and 2 guest bedrooms/bath. On the third level you will find a very spacious master suite with walk-in closet and bath. Community features include a pool and children&#8217;s playground. Close to Downtown Gilbert. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent. $400 non refundable on security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 North Alder St have any available units?
509 North Alder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 North Alder St have?
Some of 509 North Alder St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 North Alder St currently offering any rent specials?
509 North Alder St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 North Alder St pet-friendly?
No, 509 North Alder St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 509 North Alder St offer parking?
Yes, 509 North Alder St does offer parking.
Does 509 North Alder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 North Alder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 North Alder St have a pool?
Yes, 509 North Alder St has a pool.
Does 509 North Alder St have accessible units?
No, 509 North Alder St does not have accessible units.
Does 509 North Alder St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 North Alder St has units with dishwashers.
