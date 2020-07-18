4950 S TWINLEAF Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful home on quiet, interior, lot in Layton Lakes. Open, great room floor plan w/split master bedroom. Home features 18'' tile in entry, great room, kitchen, baths and hallways. Kitchen features maple cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. French door to the back patio. Ceiling fans to be installed throughout. Backyard landscaping to come in the spring. Layton Lakes is a master-planned community with many amenities including lakes, splash pad, gazebo, soccer fields, tennis courts and more. Close to the 202 Freeway, San Tan Mall, Crossroads Towne Center, Gilbert Mercy Hospital. NO PETS per owner.