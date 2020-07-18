All apartments in Gilbert
4950 S TWINLEAF Drive
Last updated July 18 2020 at 6:20 AM

4950 S TWINLEAF Drive

4950 South Twinleaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4950 South Twinleaf Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Layton Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home on quiet, interior, lot in Layton Lakes. Open, great room floor plan w/split master bedroom. Home features 18'' tile in entry, great room, kitchen, baths and hallways. Kitchen features maple cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. French door to the back patio. Ceiling fans to be installed throughout. Backyard landscaping to come in the spring. Layton Lakes is a master-planned community with many amenities including lakes, splash pad, gazebo, soccer fields, tennis courts and more. Close to the 202 Freeway, San Tan Mall, Crossroads Towne Center, Gilbert Mercy Hospital. NO PETS per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive have any available units?
4950 S TWINLEAF Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive have?
Some of 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4950 S TWINLEAF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive offers parking.
Does 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive have a pool?
No, 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive have accessible units?
No, 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 S TWINLEAF Drive has units with dishwashers.
