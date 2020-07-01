484 East Ranch Road

Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths!!!! Fresh 2 tone paint throughout the inside of house and fresh coat of paint on the outside too!! Brand NEW carpet. Travertine tile throughout. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen that also features black granite countertops. Inside laundry room. Come into the large living and dining room which feels very open and inviting. Huge Family Room, breakfast area and kitchen.1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom downstairs. Go upstairs to your large master bedroom and bathroom. Master features HUGE walk in closet enough room for everyone's clothes.
Contact us to schedule a showing.