4679 E CLAXTON Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage key fob access

Charming Bungalow home in award-winning Power Ranch! Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, white cabinets w/crown molding. Fifteen-foot 'wall of glass' sliding door opens to the delightful private backyard with cool synthetic turf & low maintenance landscaping! Split floor plan, oil rubbed bronze finish hardware, beautiful wood flooring and upgraded carpet. Dual pane low E windows, gas water heater, programmable thermostat, garage opener w/keyless entry. Perfect lock & leave home. This desirable master planned community offers plenty of amenities: 2.2 acre catch & release lake, clubhouse, parks, 26 plus miles of trails, walking/biking paths, pools, picnic/bbq ramadas. On-site elementary. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment!