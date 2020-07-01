All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
4679 E CLAXTON Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

4679 E CLAXTON Avenue

4679 East Claxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4679 East Claxton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
Charming Bungalow home in award-winning Power Ranch! Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen, white cabinets w/crown molding. Fifteen-foot 'wall of glass' sliding door opens to the delightful private backyard with cool synthetic turf & low maintenance landscaping! Split floor plan, oil rubbed bronze finish hardware, beautiful wood flooring and upgraded carpet. Dual pane low E windows, gas water heater, programmable thermostat, garage opener w/keyless entry. Perfect lock & leave home. This desirable master planned community offers plenty of amenities: 2.2 acre catch & release lake, clubhouse, parks, 26 plus miles of trails, walking/biking paths, pools, picnic/bbq ramadas. On-site elementary. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue have any available units?
4679 E CLAXTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue have?
Some of 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4679 E CLAXTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue has a pool.
Does 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4679 E CLAXTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College