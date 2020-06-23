All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 464 N CITRUS Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
464 N CITRUS Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

464 N CITRUS Lane

464 N Citrus Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

464 N Citrus Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Photos are up to date. Our application process is first come first served. We don't accept multiples for the pick and choose game. Come see it in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 N CITRUS Lane have any available units?
464 N CITRUS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 464 N CITRUS Lane have?
Some of 464 N CITRUS Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 464 N CITRUS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
464 N CITRUS Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 N CITRUS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 464 N CITRUS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 464 N CITRUS Lane offer parking?
No, 464 N CITRUS Lane does not offer parking.
Does 464 N CITRUS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 N CITRUS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 N CITRUS Lane have a pool?
No, 464 N CITRUS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 464 N CITRUS Lane have accessible units?
No, 464 N CITRUS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 464 N CITRUS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 464 N CITRUS Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College