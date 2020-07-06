4505 E Scott Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Gilbert Home - Property Id: 163425



Terrific Gilbert Location! Single level on a corner lot. Fresh paint inside, brand new carpet. Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home! Time to give away your lawnmower because weekly landscaping is included.

Location, Location, Location! Close to Highland High School, easy freeway access to get to shopping, malls etc. Call today to schedule a private showing!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163425p

(RLNE5189316)