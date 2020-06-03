4502 East Trigger Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Power Ranch Community. Super clean and move in ready. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and pantry. Large open family room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet with lots of shelving. Full master bathroom with double sink & tub/shower. Blinds, ceiling fans, & tile flooring throughout. Covered patio, small grassy area, & rock in the backyard. Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS/ NO CATS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.