Gilbert, AZ
4502 East Trigger Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4502 East Trigger Way

4502 East Trigger Way · No Longer Available
Location

4502 East Trigger Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Beautiful 3 bedroom with 2 baths in Power Ranch Community. Super clean and move in ready. This home features a nicely upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and pantry. Large open family room. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet with lots of shelving. Full master bathroom with double sink & tub/shower. Blinds, ceiling fans, & tile flooring throughout. Covered patio, small grassy area, & rock in the backyard. Two car garage. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping, and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 DOGS UNDER 25 LBS/ NO CATS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 East Trigger Way have any available units?
4502 East Trigger Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 East Trigger Way have?
Some of 4502 East Trigger Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 East Trigger Way currently offering any rent specials?
4502 East Trigger Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 East Trigger Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 East Trigger Way is pet friendly.
Does 4502 East Trigger Way offer parking?
Yes, 4502 East Trigger Way does offer parking.
Does 4502 East Trigger Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 East Trigger Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 East Trigger Way have a pool?
No, 4502 East Trigger Way does not have a pool.
Does 4502 East Trigger Way have accessible units?
No, 4502 East Trigger Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 East Trigger Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 East Trigger Way does not have units with dishwashers.
