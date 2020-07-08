All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated November 23 2019 at 11:42 PM

4471 S FRANKS Place

4471 South Franks Place · No Longer Available
Location

4471 South Franks Place, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone! $95/month pool maint. fee will be added to monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4471 S FRANKS Place have any available units?
4471 S FRANKS Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4471 S FRANKS Place have?
Some of 4471 S FRANKS Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4471 S FRANKS Place currently offering any rent specials?
4471 S FRANKS Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4471 S FRANKS Place pet-friendly?
No, 4471 S FRANKS Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4471 S FRANKS Place offer parking?
Yes, 4471 S FRANKS Place offers parking.
Does 4471 S FRANKS Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4471 S FRANKS Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4471 S FRANKS Place have a pool?
Yes, 4471 S FRANKS Place has a pool.
Does 4471 S FRANKS Place have accessible units?
No, 4471 S FRANKS Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4471 S FRANKS Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4471 S FRANKS Place has units with dishwashers.

