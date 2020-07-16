All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:14 PM

4460 S TWINLEAF Drive

4460 South Twinleaf Drive · (480) 897-2500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4460 South Twinleaf Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Layton Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Beautiful Lennar home with 20'' tile floors throughout the living area, granite counters, maple cabinets and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Split bedrooms. Master has double sinks, large garden tub and large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Rent includes yard maintenance. Layton Lakes features a beautiful lakes, parks, common areas, tot lots and running paths. Close to the 202 Freeway, the San Tan Mall, Gilbert Town Center, Mercy Gilbert Hospital and Chandler/Gilbert Community College.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive have any available units?
4460 S TWINLEAF Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive have?
Some of 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4460 S TWINLEAF Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive offers parking.
Does 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive have a pool?
No, 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive have accessible units?
No, 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 S TWINLEAF Drive has units with dishwashers.
