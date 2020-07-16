4460 S TWINLEAF Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Lennar home with 20'' tile floors throughout the living area, granite counters, maple cabinets and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Split bedrooms. Master has double sinks, large garden tub and large walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Rent includes yard maintenance. Layton Lakes features a beautiful lakes, parks, common areas, tot lots and running paths. Close to the 202 Freeway, the San Tan Mall, Gilbert Town Center, Mercy Gilbert Hospital and Chandler/Gilbert Community College.