Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Great 3 bedroom plus loft townhouse. Patio is right off the community pool! Kitchen with Breakfast bar, family room with fireplace and dining area and 1/2 bath all downstairs. 3 bedrooms, loft and 2 baths upstairs. All tile downstairs and newer carpeting upstairs.Refrigerator and Washing Machine included. No Dryer. Must see. NO smokers. NO cats. Owner/agent. Tall vehicles will NOT fit in the garage. NO street parking.