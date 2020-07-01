Very clean home with a new HVAC unit and newly tiled bathrooms and laundry room. Has hardwood flooring in common areas with neutral colors throughout. Located in a quiet, friendly neighborhood close to shopping and dining. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4312 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
4312 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4312 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 4312 E JASPER Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4312 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4312 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.