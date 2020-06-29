All apartments in Gilbert
4275 E Jasper Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4275 E Jasper Dr

4275 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4275 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4275 E Jasper Dr Available 03/16/20 AVAILABLE 3/16/20!!! - Gorgeous townhome in The Gardens! Features included: Stone exterior elevation, Two tone paint throughout, cherry wood blinds, surround sound including speakers, reccessed can lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, s/s undermout sink, 42' cherry cabinets with decorator nobs, tile in entry and bathrooms, highly upgraded wood floors in kitchen and family room. Great neighborhood with multiple parks, walking paths, sport courts, and three pools. Perfect location close to San Tan 202 freeway and shopping. Don't miss this one!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE5491533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4275 E Jasper Dr have any available units?
4275 E Jasper Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4275 E Jasper Dr have?
Some of 4275 E Jasper Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4275 E Jasper Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4275 E Jasper Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4275 E Jasper Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4275 E Jasper Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4275 E Jasper Dr offer parking?
No, 4275 E Jasper Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4275 E Jasper Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4275 E Jasper Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4275 E Jasper Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4275 E Jasper Dr has a pool.
Does 4275 E Jasper Dr have accessible units?
No, 4275 E Jasper Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4275 E Jasper Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4275 E Jasper Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
