4275 E Jasper Dr Available 03/16/20 AVAILABLE 3/16/20!!! - Gorgeous townhome in The Gardens! Features included: Stone exterior elevation, Two tone paint throughout, cherry wood blinds, surround sound including speakers, reccessed can lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite slab countertops, s/s undermout sink, 42' cherry cabinets with decorator nobs, tile in entry and bathrooms, highly upgraded wood floors in kitchen and family room. Great neighborhood with multiple parks, walking paths, sport courts, and three pools. Perfect location close to San Tan 202 freeway and shopping. Don't miss this one!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE5491533)