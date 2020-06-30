4273 E DUBLIN Street

Amenities

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a very desirable community in Gilbert! This home features an open floor plan with neutral colored carpet and tile throughout. Eat-in-Kitchen features an island and lots of cabinet space. Master Bath features a separate shower and tub and double sink. Large walk-in-closet in the Master Bedroom. Back yard is beautifully landscaped and features artificial turf for low maintenance landscaping!Property Available NowTenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1100/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin