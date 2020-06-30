All apartments in Gilbert
4273 E DUBLIN Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:58 AM

4273 E DUBLIN Street

4273 East Dublin Street · No Longer Available
Location

4273 East Dublin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashley Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is in a very desirable community in Gilbert! This home features an open floor plan with neutral colored carpet and tile throughout. Eat-in-Kitchen features an island and lots of cabinet space. Master Bath features a separate shower and tub and double sink. Large walk-in-closet in the Master Bedroom. Back yard is beautifully landscaped and features artificial turf for low maintenance landscaping!Property Available NowTenant Costs:$85 Re-Key Fee/Security Deposit (refundable) $1100/Security Fee (non-refundable) $400/No Pets/3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

