4222 South Marble Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous high end single level gilbert 4/3.0 house with hardwood and tile floors, like new carpeting, fresh neutral custom interior paint through out, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium custom lot with private pool, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.