4222 South Marble Street
Last updated January 10 2020 at 6:08 PM

4222 South Marble Street

4222 South Marble Street · No Longer Available
Location

4222 South Marble Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Estates At The Spectrum

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous high end single level gilbert 4/3.0 house with hardwood and tile floors, like new carpeting, fresh neutral custom interior paint through out, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, huge split master with enclosed bathroom, walk in closet, premium custom lot with private pool, 2 car garage, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4222 South Marble Street have any available units?
4222 South Marble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4222 South Marble Street have?
Some of 4222 South Marble Street's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4222 South Marble Street currently offering any rent specials?
4222 South Marble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4222 South Marble Street pet-friendly?
No, 4222 South Marble Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4222 South Marble Street offer parking?
Yes, 4222 South Marble Street offers parking.
Does 4222 South Marble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4222 South Marble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4222 South Marble Street have a pool?
Yes, 4222 South Marble Street has a pool.
Does 4222 South Marble Street have accessible units?
No, 4222 South Marble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4222 South Marble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4222 South Marble Street does not have units with dishwashers.

