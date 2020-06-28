420 East Bruce Avenue

Amenities

**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the heart of downtown Gilbert. This home features vaulted ceilings, all new paint and tile flooring throughout. Open floor plan. Kitchen includes new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliance, includes fridge! Washer and Dryer included too! Completely updated en-suite bathroom, tub/shower, semi-walk in closet. Updated light fixtures, fans, and blinds throughout as well. Back patio is screened in for year round entertaining. Rent includes Trash and Front Landscaping. This beautiful community of Meadowbrook Village is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Minutes from the multiple freeways.

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (All Pets Allowed with Owner Approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



