420 East Bruce Avenue
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:08 PM

420 East Bruce Avenue

420 East Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

420 East Bruce Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
**2 weeks free with move-in 7 days after application approval** Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse in the heart of downtown Gilbert. This home features vaulted ceilings, all new paint and tile flooring throughout. Open floor plan. Kitchen includes new granite countertops and new stainless steel appliance, includes fridge! Washer and Dryer included too! Completely updated en-suite bathroom, tub/shower, semi-walk in closet. Updated light fixtures, fans, and blinds throughout as well. Back patio is screened in for year round entertaining. Rent includes Trash and Front Landscaping. This beautiful community of Meadowbrook Village is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Minutes from the multiple freeways.
*Smoking is prohibited at all properties*

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (All Pets Allowed with Owner Approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 East Bruce Avenue have any available units?
420 East Bruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 East Bruce Avenue have?
Some of 420 East Bruce Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 East Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
420 East Bruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 East Bruce Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 East Bruce Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 420 East Bruce Avenue offer parking?
No, 420 East Bruce Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 420 East Bruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 East Bruce Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 East Bruce Avenue have a pool?
No, 420 East Bruce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 420 East Bruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 420 East Bruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 420 East Bruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 East Bruce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
