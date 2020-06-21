Rent Calculator
4180 E MEGAN Court
4180 E MEGAN Court
4180 East Megan Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4180 East Megan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Ashley Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Close to 202, San Tan Mall. Under 30 pound dogs are okay. No cats . No smoking on premises. 1.5% Gilbert Rental Tax Applies on top of monthly rental rate
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4180 E MEGAN Court have any available units?
4180 E MEGAN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
Is 4180 E MEGAN Court currently offering any rent specials?
4180 E MEGAN Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4180 E MEGAN Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4180 E MEGAN Court is pet friendly.
Does 4180 E MEGAN Court offer parking?
No, 4180 E MEGAN Court does not offer parking.
Does 4180 E MEGAN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4180 E MEGAN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4180 E MEGAN Court have a pool?
No, 4180 E MEGAN Court does not have a pool.
Does 4180 E MEGAN Court have accessible units?
No, 4180 E MEGAN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4180 E MEGAN Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4180 E MEGAN Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4180 E MEGAN Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4180 E MEGAN Court does not have units with air conditioning.
