4166 E BETSY Lane

All new wood flooring will be install on second floor! No Carpet will be left! 3 bedroom + Den/Loft and 2.5 bath Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage. Multiple Community Pools! Low easy maintenance with Landscaping service included in monthly rent!This home boasts a huge loft upstairs! Huge master bedroom. Upgraded cabinets and built ins throughout. Custom paint, ceiling fans. Home includes monthly landscaping rental tax and all upgraded appliances. Available fully furnished! This master planned community has everything from volleyball and Basketball courts to Ramadas, multiple pools and parks. Amazing location, convenient to shopping entertainment 202 freeway Mesa Gateway Airport and ASU Polytechnic Campus. Few min away from Down Town Gilbert. Rental tax HOA fees included.Sorry No Pets