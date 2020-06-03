All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

4166 E BETSY Lane

4166 E Betsy Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4166 E Betsy Ln, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
All new wood flooring will be install on second floor! No Carpet will be left! 3 bedroom + Den/Loft and 2.5 bath Single Family Home with 2 Car Garage. Multiple Community Pools! Low easy maintenance with Landscaping service included in monthly rent!This home boasts a huge loft upstairs! Huge master bedroom. Upgraded cabinets and built ins throughout. Custom paint, ceiling fans. Home includes monthly landscaping rental tax and all upgraded appliances. Available fully furnished! This master planned community has everything from volleyball and Basketball courts to Ramadas, multiple pools and parks. Amazing location, convenient to shopping entertainment 202 freeway Mesa Gateway Airport and ASU Polytechnic Campus. Few min away from Down Town Gilbert. Rental tax HOA fees included.Sorry No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4166 E BETSY Lane have any available units?
4166 E BETSY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4166 E BETSY Lane have?
Some of 4166 E BETSY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4166 E BETSY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4166 E BETSY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4166 E BETSY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4166 E BETSY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4166 E BETSY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4166 E BETSY Lane offers parking.
Does 4166 E BETSY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4166 E BETSY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4166 E BETSY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4166 E BETSY Lane has a pool.
Does 4166 E BETSY Lane have accessible units?
No, 4166 E BETSY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4166 E BETSY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4166 E BETSY Lane has units with dishwashers.
