4144 E Stanford
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM
4144 E Stanford
4144 E Stanford Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4144 E Stanford Ave, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Towne Meadows
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT GILBERT LOCATION Baseline & Recker - Very clean 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Gilbert. Parks and school nearby. Neutral colors throughout. Rock front yard with grass in the back. 2 car garage.
(RLNE5231444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4144 E Stanford have any available units?
4144 E Stanford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
Is 4144 E Stanford currently offering any rent specials?
4144 E Stanford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4144 E Stanford pet-friendly?
Yes, 4144 E Stanford is pet friendly.
Does 4144 E Stanford offer parking?
Yes, 4144 E Stanford offers parking.
Does 4144 E Stanford have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4144 E Stanford does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4144 E Stanford have a pool?
No, 4144 E Stanford does not have a pool.
Does 4144 E Stanford have accessible units?
No, 4144 E Stanford does not have accessible units.
Does 4144 E Stanford have units with dishwashers?
No, 4144 E Stanford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4144 E Stanford have units with air conditioning?
No, 4144 E Stanford does not have units with air conditioning.
