Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4140 S Splendor
4140 S Splendor Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4140 S Splendor Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4140 S Splendor have any available units?
4140 S Splendor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4140 S Splendor have?
Some of 4140 S Splendor's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4140 S Splendor currently offering any rent specials?
4140 S Splendor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 S Splendor pet-friendly?
No, 4140 S Splendor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 4140 S Splendor offer parking?
No, 4140 S Splendor does not offer parking.
Does 4140 S Splendor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 S Splendor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 S Splendor have a pool?
No, 4140 S Splendor does not have a pool.
Does 4140 S Splendor have accessible units?
No, 4140 S Splendor does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 S Splendor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 S Splendor has units with dishwashers.
