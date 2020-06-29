All apartments in Gilbert
4072 E Jasper Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 11:58 PM

4072 E Jasper Drive

4072 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4072 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
No Application Fees! 3 Bedroom plus loft, 2 bathroom Gilbert townhouse with community pool. This home features all tile and wood flooring throughout, neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and large open loft. Kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. One bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor, two additional bedrooms on the second floor. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Gilbert schools and close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants and the 202 San Tan Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 E Jasper Drive have any available units?
4072 E Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4072 E Jasper Drive have?
Some of 4072 E Jasper Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4072 E Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4072 E Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 E Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4072 E Jasper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4072 E Jasper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4072 E Jasper Drive offers parking.
Does 4072 E Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 E Jasper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 E Jasper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4072 E Jasper Drive has a pool.
Does 4072 E Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 4072 E Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 E Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4072 E Jasper Drive has units with dishwashers.
