4072 E Jasper Drive

No Application Fees! 3 Bedroom plus loft, 2 bathroom Gilbert townhouse with community pool. This home features all tile and wood flooring throughout, neutral paint, ceiling fans in each room and large open loft. Kitchen features granite counter tops, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave, side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. One bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor, two additional bedrooms on the second floor. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work. Gilbert schools and close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants and the 202 San Tan Freeway.