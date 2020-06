Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool bocce court fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool bbq/grill

Beautiful, brand new townhouse located in coveted Gilbert school district just down the street from the San Tan Mall and ASU Polytech. Spacious floorpan with large great room that opens to gourmet kitchen and breakfast nook. Community pool, bocce ball courts, bbq, and play area. This home has never been lived in. Master suite is downstairs and secondary bed rooms are up. Come see this home today.