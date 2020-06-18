All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street

4043 East Maplewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

4043 East Maplewood Street, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Wow what a gorgeous property... This 2 story, 5 bedroom 3 bath Power Ranch home w/over 2300 sf of living space sits on a generous lot. House boast formal living/dining, Elegant wrought iron hand rails, One downstairs bedroom, Granite counter tops, Island w/bar seating, Stainless steel appliances, Staggered cabinets, large pantry, Carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring, C-fans, Large Master bedroom, Walk in closet, Separate tub/shower. Wonderful backyard W/ fenced pool, Extended patio, Built-in BBQ, Bench, Grass area - all are great for entertaining or private enjoyment. Move in ready w/Power Ranch amenities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street have any available units?
4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street have?
Some of 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street currently offering any rent specials?
4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street pet-friendly?
No, 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street offer parking?
Yes, 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street offers parking.
Does 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street have a pool?
Yes, 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street has a pool.
Does 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street have accessible units?
No, 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street has units with dishwashers.
