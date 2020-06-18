4043 E MAPLEWOOD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Wow what a gorgeous property... This 2 story, 5 bedroom 3 bath Power Ranch home w/over 2300 sf of living space sits on a generous lot. House boast formal living/dining, Elegant wrought iron hand rails, One downstairs bedroom, Granite counter tops, Island w/bar seating, Stainless steel appliances, Staggered cabinets, large pantry, Carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring, C-fans, Large Master bedroom, Walk in closet, Separate tub/shower. Wonderful backyard W/ fenced pool, Extended patio, Built-in BBQ, Bench, Grass area - all are great for entertaining or private enjoyment. Move in ready w/Power Ranch amenities!