Gilbert, AZ
402 S SUNRISE Drive
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:48 PM
402 S SUNRISE Drive
402 South Sunrise Drive
No Longer Available
Location
402 South Sunrise Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
The Islands
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone! Duel master setup!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 S SUNRISE Drive have any available units?
Gilbert, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
Gilbert Rent Report
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 402 S SUNRISE Drive have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 402 S SUNRISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
402 S SUNRISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S SUNRISE Drive pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 402 S SUNRISE Drive offer parking?
No, 402 S SUNRISE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 402 S SUNRISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 S SUNRISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S SUNRISE Drive have a pool?
No, 402 S SUNRISE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 402 S SUNRISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 402 S SUNRISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S SUNRISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 S SUNRISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
