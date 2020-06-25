All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:49 PM

4012 E TIMBERLINE Road

4012 East Timberline Road · No Longer Available
Location

4012 East Timberline Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Call owner 602-471-2711.Beautiful 3 bed room and a loft, open floor plan. Big size backyard with pebbletec pool and water feature. Newly painted inside and outside. Brand new Granite counter tops with back splash and brand new stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road have any available units?
4012 E TIMBERLINE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road have?
Some of 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road currently offering any rent specials?
4012 E TIMBERLINE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road pet-friendly?
No, 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road offer parking?
No, 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road does not offer parking.
Does 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road have a pool?
Yes, 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road has a pool.
Does 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road have accessible units?
No, 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 E TIMBERLINE Road has units with dishwashers.
