4012 E TIMBERLINE Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Call owner 602-471-2711.Beautiful 3 bed room and a loft, open floor plan. Big size backyard with pebbletec pool and water feature. Newly painted inside and outside. Brand new Granite counter tops with back splash and brand new stainless steel appliances.