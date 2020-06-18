All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:33 AM

401 E San Pedro Avenue

401 East San Pedro Avenue · (844) 874-2669
Location

401 East San Pedro Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 401 E San Pedro Avenue Gilbert AZ · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,973 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement

(RLNE5681305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 E San Pedro Avenue have any available units?
401 E San Pedro Avenue has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 E San Pedro Avenue have?
Some of 401 E San Pedro Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 E San Pedro Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 E San Pedro Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 E San Pedro Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 E San Pedro Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 401 E San Pedro Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 E San Pedro Avenue does offer parking.
Does 401 E San Pedro Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 E San Pedro Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 E San Pedro Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 401 E San Pedro Avenue has a pool.
Does 401 E San Pedro Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 E San Pedro Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 E San Pedro Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 E San Pedro Avenue has units with dishwashers.
