3939 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Ray Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in the beautiful Ray Ranch subdivision. It is zoned to Highley Traditional Academy. Master bedroom features large walk in closet . Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter top and black appliances. Fridge is provided. Call your real estate agent today to schedule a showing !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
3939 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 3939 E JASPER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3939 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.