All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3939 E JASPER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3939 E JASPER Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:40 PM

3939 E JASPER Drive

3939 East Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3939 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in the beautiful Ray Ranch subdivision. It is zoned to Highley Traditional Academy. Master bedroom features large walk in closet . Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter top and black appliances. Fridge is provided. Call your real estate agent today to schedule a showing !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 E JASPER Drive have any available units?
3939 E JASPER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 E JASPER Drive have?
Some of 3939 E JASPER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 E JASPER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3939 E JASPER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 E JASPER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3939 E JASPER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3939 E JASPER Drive offer parking?
No, 3939 E JASPER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3939 E JASPER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 E JASPER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 E JASPER Drive have a pool?
No, 3939 E JASPER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3939 E JASPER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3939 E JASPER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 E JASPER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 E JASPER Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College