3939 E JASPER Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath in the beautiful Ray Ranch subdivision. It is zoned to Highley Traditional Academy. Master bedroom features large walk in closet . Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter top and black appliances. Fridge is provided. Call your real estate agent today to schedule a showing !