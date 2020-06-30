This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a great floor plan in a community that has many wonderful features including parks and a pool. Front landscaping is cared for by the HOA giving you your Saturdays back!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3934 E YEAGER Drive have any available units?
3934 E YEAGER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3934 E YEAGER Drive have?
Some of 3934 E YEAGER Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 E YEAGER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3934 E YEAGER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.