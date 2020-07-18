Amenities
3931 E. Redfield Ct. Available 02/01/19 Fabulous Fulton home for Rent! - Fabulous Fulton home! Home features vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans throughout. Open kitchen w/ island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances (w/ gas range). Master suite w/ bay window, large walk-in closet & dual sinks. Laundry room w/ sink & lots of cabinets. Washer/dryer incl.
Reverse osmosis (RO), soft water loop. Security doors. Huge relaxing beautifully manicured backyard w/citrus trees. North/south exposure. Great Gilbert location close to schools, parks, shopping, entertainment & freeways.
Move In Cost:
$1500 Rent, plus Tax
$1500 Security Deposit
$150 1x Admin. Fee
$45 Application Fee
(RLNE4667701)