All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3931 E. Redfield Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3931 E. Redfield Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3931 E. Redfield Ct.

3931 East Redfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3931 East Redfield Court, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

in unit laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3931 E. Redfield Ct. Available 02/01/19 Fabulous Fulton home for Rent! - Fabulous Fulton home! Home features vaulted ceilings & ceiling fans throughout. Open kitchen w/ island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances (w/ gas range). Master suite w/ bay window, large walk-in closet & dual sinks. Laundry room w/ sink & lots of cabinets. Washer/dryer incl.
Reverse osmosis (RO), soft water loop. Security doors. Huge relaxing beautifully manicured backyard w/citrus trees. North/south exposure. Great Gilbert location close to schools, parks, shopping, entertainment & freeways.

Move In Cost:
$1500 Rent, plus Tax
$1500 Security Deposit
$150 1x Admin. Fee
$45 Application Fee

(RLNE4667701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 E. Redfield Ct. have any available units?
3931 E. Redfield Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3931 E. Redfield Ct. have?
Some of 3931 E. Redfield Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3931 E. Redfield Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3931 E. Redfield Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 E. Redfield Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3931 E. Redfield Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3931 E. Redfield Ct. offer parking?
No, 3931 E. Redfield Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3931 E. Redfield Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3931 E. Redfield Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 E. Redfield Ct. have a pool?
No, 3931 E. Redfield Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3931 E. Redfield Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3931 E. Redfield Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 E. Redfield Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 E. Redfield Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Williams Gateway
5850 S Power Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College