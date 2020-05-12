All apartments in Gilbert
3925 S RIM Road
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:54 AM

3925 S RIM Road

3925 South Rim Road · No Longer Available
Location

3925 South Rim Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Enjoy the Amenity-rich lifestyle Power Ranch has to offer! Exceptional home with beautiful, Newer laminate wood flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs, both installed in March 2017. SS appliances in modern kitchen opening directly into the Dining and Living rooms, creating a comfortable living and entertaining space. Half bath is handy downstairs, ceiling fans in most every room and abundant natural light. Spacious Master Suite complete with full bath, separate shower and tub and a large walk in closet. Front yard faces a limited access brick pathway and is maintained by HOA. Park and pool are nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3925 S RIM Road have any available units?
3925 S RIM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3925 S RIM Road have?
Some of 3925 S RIM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3925 S RIM Road currently offering any rent specials?
3925 S RIM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3925 S RIM Road pet-friendly?
No, 3925 S RIM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3925 S RIM Road offer parking?
Yes, 3925 S RIM Road offers parking.
Does 3925 S RIM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3925 S RIM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3925 S RIM Road have a pool?
Yes, 3925 S RIM Road has a pool.
Does 3925 S RIM Road have accessible units?
No, 3925 S RIM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3925 S RIM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3925 S RIM Road has units with dishwashers.
