3925 S RIM Road

Enjoy the Amenity-rich lifestyle Power Ranch has to offer! Exceptional home with beautiful, Newer laminate wood flooring downstairs and carpeting upstairs, both installed in March 2017. SS appliances in modern kitchen opening directly into the Dining and Living rooms, creating a comfortable living and entertaining space. Half bath is handy downstairs, ceiling fans in most every room and abundant natural light. Spacious Master Suite complete with full bath, separate shower and tub and a large walk in closet. Front yard faces a limited access brick pathway and is maintained by HOA. Park and pool are nearby.