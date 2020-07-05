All apartments in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ
3924 S RIM Road
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

3924 S RIM Road

3924 South Rim Road · No Longer Available
Location

3924 South Rim Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom rental home in the desirable Power Ranch Sub division. Kitchen has an island and granite countertops. Covered front patio. Rear garage and private alley entrance. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 S RIM Road have any available units?
3924 S RIM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 S RIM Road have?
Some of 3924 S RIM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 S RIM Road currently offering any rent specials?
3924 S RIM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 S RIM Road pet-friendly?
No, 3924 S RIM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3924 S RIM Road offer parking?
Yes, 3924 S RIM Road offers parking.
Does 3924 S RIM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 S RIM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 S RIM Road have a pool?
No, 3924 S RIM Road does not have a pool.
Does 3924 S RIM Road have accessible units?
No, 3924 S RIM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 S RIM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 S RIM Road has units with dishwashers.

