3921 S Napa Ln

**NOW AVAILABLE** Large two-story home in highly sought after Power Ranch subdivision in Gilbert! 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with two car garage and enclosed side yard. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances accented with dark cherry cabinets and island. Separate dining area with sliding glass doors leading to side yard, perfect for entertaining guests. Tile throughout entire downstairs of home with carpets on stairs and throughout bedrooms. Step into your master suite that features a walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tubs and showers, as well as a separate toilet closet. Home abuts large grassy area and playground. Apply now, this will not last long!



**Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150



Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150



Application Fee: $45



Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee



Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per animal**



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500