3921 S Napa Ln
3921 S Napa Ln

3921 South Napa Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3921 South Napa Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**NOW AVAILABLE** Large two-story home in highly sought after Power Ranch subdivision in Gilbert! 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with two car garage and enclosed side yard. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances accented with dark cherry cabinets and island. Separate dining area with sliding glass doors leading to side yard, perfect for entertaining guests. Tile throughout entire downstairs of home with carpets on stairs and throughout bedrooms. Step into your master suite that features a walk-in closet, double sinks, separate tubs and showers, as well as a separate toilet closet. Home abuts large grassy area and playground. Apply now, this will not last long!

**Non-refundable Pet Fee: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per animal**

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 S Napa Ln have any available units?
3921 S Napa Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 S Napa Ln have?
Some of 3921 S Napa Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 S Napa Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3921 S Napa Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 S Napa Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3921 S Napa Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3921 S Napa Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3921 S Napa Ln does offer parking.
Does 3921 S Napa Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 S Napa Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 S Napa Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3921 S Napa Ln has a pool.
Does 3921 S Napa Ln have accessible units?
No, 3921 S Napa Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 S Napa Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 S Napa Ln has units with dishwashers.
