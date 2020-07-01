3904 E Gideon Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Great home in Cooley Station subdivision with no neighbors behind or to the east! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with a 2 car garage. Main Floor features over sized sliding glass doors for lots of natural light and the convenient half bath. Upstairs is a versatile and convenient loft, laundry room, and 3 bedrooms. Split floor plan; master suite includes soaking tub and double shower and lots of light in the bedroom. Range, fridge, microwave, washer and dryer included and covered by home warranty!