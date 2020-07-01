All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3904 E Gideon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3904 E Gideon Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3904 E Gideon Way

3904 E Gideon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3904 E Gideon Way, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Great home in Cooley Station subdivision with no neighbors behind or to the east! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with a 2 car garage. Main Floor features over sized sliding glass doors for lots of natural light and the convenient half bath. Upstairs is a versatile and convenient loft, laundry room, and 3 bedrooms. Split floor plan; master suite includes soaking tub and double shower and lots of light in the bedroom. Range, fridge, microwave, washer and dryer included and covered by home warranty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 E Gideon Way have any available units?
3904 E Gideon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3904 E Gideon Way have?
Some of 3904 E Gideon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 E Gideon Way currently offering any rent specials?
3904 E Gideon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 E Gideon Way pet-friendly?
No, 3904 E Gideon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3904 E Gideon Way offer parking?
Yes, 3904 E Gideon Way offers parking.
Does 3904 E Gideon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 E Gideon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 E Gideon Way have a pool?
No, 3904 E Gideon Way does not have a pool.
Does 3904 E Gideon Way have accessible units?
No, 3904 E Gideon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 E Gideon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 E Gideon Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College