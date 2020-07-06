3896 East Marlene Drive

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

GORGEOUS home located in the highly desirable, tree lined streets of Morrison Ranch. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and gas cooking. Beautiful upgraded tile throughout the home. You get a den, a BONUS room and a formal dining room in addition to the 3 bedrooms and great room. The split master suite boasts separate tub and shower, walk in closet and double sinks. Outside your backyard is landscaped and ready for parties. Even the front yard is upgraded with an awesome pavers driveway. Pack your bags because once you see this home, you're going to want to move in!

Contact us to schedule a showing.