Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3896 East Marlene Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:10 AM

3896 East Marlene Drive

3896 E Marlene Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3896 E Marlene Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Lakeview Trails North at Morrison Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS home located in the highly desirable, tree lined streets of Morrison Ranch. Open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, granite countertops and gas cooking. Beautiful upgraded tile throughout the home. You get a den, a BONUS room and a formal dining room in addition to the 3 bedrooms and great room. The split master suite boasts separate tub and shower, walk in closet and double sinks. Outside your backyard is landscaped and ready for parties. Even the front yard is upgraded with an awesome pavers driveway. Pack your bags because once you see this home, you're going to want to move in!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3896 East Marlene Drive have any available units?
3896 East Marlene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3896 East Marlene Drive have?
Some of 3896 East Marlene Drive's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3896 East Marlene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3896 East Marlene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3896 East Marlene Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3896 East Marlene Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3896 East Marlene Drive offer parking?
No, 3896 East Marlene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3896 East Marlene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3896 East Marlene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3896 East Marlene Drive have a pool?
No, 3896 East Marlene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3896 East Marlene Drive have accessible units?
No, 3896 East Marlene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3896 East Marlene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3896 East Marlene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

