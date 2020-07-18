3893 E Cody Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*Available January 23rd



.One level single family home w/tile entry

.Home in Carol Rae Ranch Community

.Living room w/ceiling fan and tile floor

.Kitchen w/ tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, pantry closet and eat-in area

.Inside laundry with W/D hookups only

.All bedrooms feature ceiling fans

.Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and ceiling fan

.Master bathroom w/tub, separate shower, double sinks and tile floor

.Grass/desert front yard

.Grass/desert rear yard w/ covered patio and block fence

.2 car garage w/ auto openers



*1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.



*Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you.



Security Deposits:

? $1125.00 Refundable

? $300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee