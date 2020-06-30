3885 E. Phelps St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Gorgeous 2933 sq ft 5 bed 3 ba home with 10,000 sqft lot; less than a minute from the FANCY COMMUNITY POOL *GREAT CENTRAL GILBERT LOCATION* - To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee

$150 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)

HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Monthly Admin Fee)



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



A Gorgeous home with 10,000 sqft lot; less than a minute from the FANCY COMMUNITY POOL saving you thousands in maintaining backyard pool in *GREAT CENTRAL GILBERT LOCATION* This outstanding home has everything you need to live comfortable luxury life for years to come.. Fresh Exterior Paints with professionals.Two-tone interior color. Tile all over in ground floor, living room, family room, kitchen, hallway and bathrooms areas, carpets are in upstairs bedrooms and loft. All bedrooms are with spacious closets, master bedroom has a beautiful fireplace with a gorgeous master bath.Upgraded maple cabinets with granite counter top and newly added backsplash, new stainless steel sink.Upgraded light features and fan are in every room.Separate entrance for a downstairs bedroom with Full bathroom and a new addition of wooden floor.Most popular Capital Pacific High ceiling, separated loft "Tahiti" floor plan.Huge 10,000 sqft Corner lot with grassy landscape.Walk to schools, community pool, renowned High school, playground and Church.All appliances are included.



(RLNE4525611)