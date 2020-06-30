All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

3885 E. Phelps St.

3885 East Phelps Street · No Longer Available
Location

3885 East Phelps Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Gorgeous 2933 sq ft 5 bed 3 ba home with 10,000 sqft lot; less than a minute from the FANCY COMMUNITY POOL *GREAT CENTRAL GILBERT LOCATION* - To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$150 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)
Monthly Payment = Rent plus 4% (Sales Tax & Monthly Admin Fee)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

A Gorgeous home with 10,000 sqft lot; less than a minute from the FANCY COMMUNITY POOL saving you thousands in maintaining backyard pool in *GREAT CENTRAL GILBERT LOCATION* This outstanding home has everything you need to live comfortable luxury life for years to come.. Fresh Exterior Paints with professionals.Two-tone interior color. Tile all over in ground floor, living room, family room, kitchen, hallway and bathrooms areas, carpets are in upstairs bedrooms and loft. All bedrooms are with spacious closets, master bedroom has a beautiful fireplace with a gorgeous master bath.Upgraded maple cabinets with granite counter top and newly added backsplash, new stainless steel sink.Upgraded light features and fan are in every room.Separate entrance for a downstairs bedroom with Full bathroom and a new addition of wooden floor.Most popular Capital Pacific High ceiling, separated loft "Tahiti" floor plan.Huge 10,000 sqft Corner lot with grassy landscape.Walk to schools, community pool, renowned High school, playground and Church.All appliances are included.

(RLNE4525611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3885 E. Phelps St. have any available units?
3885 E. Phelps St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3885 E. Phelps St. have?
Some of 3885 E. Phelps St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3885 E. Phelps St. currently offering any rent specials?
3885 E. Phelps St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3885 E. Phelps St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3885 E. Phelps St. is pet friendly.
Does 3885 E. Phelps St. offer parking?
No, 3885 E. Phelps St. does not offer parking.
Does 3885 E. Phelps St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3885 E. Phelps St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3885 E. Phelps St. have a pool?
Yes, 3885 E. Phelps St. has a pool.
Does 3885 E. Phelps St. have accessible units?
No, 3885 E. Phelps St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3885 E. Phelps St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3885 E. Phelps St. does not have units with dishwashers.

