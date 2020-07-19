All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3877 E SANTA FE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3877 E SANTA FE Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3877 E SANTA FE Lane

3877 East Santa Fe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3877 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
3 BD 2.5 BA 1564 SQ ST 2 STORY HOME IN POWER RANCH. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, NEUTRAL PAINT/CARPET, WOOD TILE FLOORING, WITH POWER RANCH AMENITIES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 E SANTA FE Lane have any available units?
3877 E SANTA FE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 E SANTA FE Lane have?
Some of 3877 E SANTA FE Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 E SANTA FE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3877 E SANTA FE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 E SANTA FE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3877 E SANTA FE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3877 E SANTA FE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3877 E SANTA FE Lane offers parking.
Does 3877 E SANTA FE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3877 E SANTA FE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 E SANTA FE Lane have a pool?
No, 3877 E SANTA FE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3877 E SANTA FE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3877 E SANTA FE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 E SANTA FE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3877 E SANTA FE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolsGilbert Pet Friendly Places
Gilbert Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District
Vincenz

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College