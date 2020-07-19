3877 E SANTA FE Lane

3877 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Power Ranch
3 BD 2.5 BA 1564 SQ ST 2 STORY HOME IN POWER RANCH. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER WITH SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB, NEUTRAL PAINT/CARPET, WOOD TILE FLOORING, WITH POWER RANCH AMENITIES.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
