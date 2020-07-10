3865 E Trigger Way

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e7402ea0dc ----
This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is located in The Willows at Power Ranch With;1573 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room, dining room, upgraded kitchen, built in desk area and other amenities such as ceiling fans, neutral carpet, 18 x 18&;tile in kitchen and baths,and;two-tone& paint,&and stainless steel;fridge.HUGE Master Suite Upstairs with LARGE Walk in CLOSET. Master Bath has Dual Sinks and Shower and Tub Side by Side. Convenient LAUNDRY ROOM Upstairs with Washer and Dryer INCLUDED!;HOA takes care of the FRONT YARD and Low Maintenance Rock Backyard with Trex deck patio.Close to shopping, restaurants, Loop 202, 60 and 101.Easy access to Williams Gateway;Airport and EVIT.; Enjoy several walkingpaths, greenbelts, fishing pond & and the community pools located throughout Power Ranch.
Sorry No Pets Allowed
$1475 per month plus 5% tax/admin fee.
$1475 Refundable deposit
$400 Non-Refundable deposit
Applications are available at rpmeastvalley.com
Home will be available April 1. Please kindly do not disturb tenants please call 480-734-0796 to schedule a tour.
Clubhouse
Community Pool
Dryer (Elec)
Fenced
Heat (Electric)
Patio / Deck
Stove / Oven (Elec)
Stove / Oven (Gas)
Washer