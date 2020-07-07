Rent Calculator
3860 E SANTA FE Lane
3860 East Santa Fe Lane
Location
3860 East Santa Fe Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3860 E SANTA FE Lane have any available units?
3860 E SANTA FE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3860 E SANTA FE Lane have?
Some of 3860 E SANTA FE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 3860 E SANTA FE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3860 E SANTA FE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 E SANTA FE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3860 E SANTA FE Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3860 E SANTA FE Lane offer parking?
No, 3860 E SANTA FE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3860 E SANTA FE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 E SANTA FE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 E SANTA FE Lane have a pool?
No, 3860 E SANTA FE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3860 E SANTA FE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3860 E SANTA FE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 E SANTA FE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 E SANTA FE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
