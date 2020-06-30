All apartments in Gilbert
3854 East Kesler Street

3854 East Kesler Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3854 East Kesler Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous split level gilbert 3/2.5 home with tile floors, like new carpet, updated paint, split master with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, spacious back yard, near by schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 East Kesler Street have any available units?
3854 East Kesler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3854 East Kesler Street currently offering any rent specials?
3854 East Kesler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 East Kesler Street pet-friendly?
No, 3854 East Kesler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3854 East Kesler Street offer parking?
Yes, 3854 East Kesler Street offers parking.
Does 3854 East Kesler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3854 East Kesler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 East Kesler Street have a pool?
No, 3854 East Kesler Street does not have a pool.
Does 3854 East Kesler Street have accessible units?
No, 3854 East Kesler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 East Kesler Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3854 East Kesler Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3854 East Kesler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3854 East Kesler Street does not have units with air conditioning.

