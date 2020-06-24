3831 E Flower Ct

Amenities
This stunning Seville home has been meticulously cared for. The home features an open concept downstairs living and kitchen with a bonus room that would make a great den, playroom, exercise or craft room. The upstairs features a large master bedroom with en suite, another full master bath, laundry and 2 more bedrooms. The backyard has a built in putting green and a nice paver patio for outdoor living. Homes are hard to come by in Seville so schedule your showing today before this one is gone!
Never any Smoking! 1 small dog allowed.
$50 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.