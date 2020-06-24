All apartments in Gilbert
3831 E Flower Ct
3831 E Flower Ct

3831 East Flower Court · No Longer Available
Location

3831 East Flower Court, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning Seville home has been meticulously cared for. The home features an open concept downstairs living and kitchen with a bonus room that would make a great den, playroom, exercise or craft room. The upstairs features a large master bedroom with en suite, another full master bath, laundry and 2 more bedrooms. The backyard has a built in putting green and a nice paver patio for outdoor living. Homes are hard to come by in Seville so schedule your showing today before this one is gone!

Never any Smoking! 1 small dog allowed.

To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest

$50 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3831 E Flower Ct have any available units?
3831 E Flower Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3831 E Flower Ct have?
Some of 3831 E Flower Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3831 E Flower Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3831 E Flower Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3831 E Flower Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3831 E Flower Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3831 E Flower Ct offer parking?
No, 3831 E Flower Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3831 E Flower Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3831 E Flower Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3831 E Flower Ct have a pool?
No, 3831 E Flower Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3831 E Flower Ct have accessible units?
No, 3831 E Flower Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3831 E Flower Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3831 E Flower Ct has units with dishwashers.
