3831 E Flower Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym putting green cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning Seville home has been meticulously cared for. The home features an open concept downstairs living and kitchen with a bonus room that would make a great den, playroom, exercise or craft room. The upstairs features a large master bedroom with en suite, another full master bath, laundry and 2 more bedrooms. The backyard has a built in putting green and a nice paver patio for outdoor living. Homes are hard to come by in Seville so schedule your showing today before this one is gone!



Never any Smoking! 1 small dog allowed.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 1.5% city rental tax. 2.4% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply.