3826 E BAARS Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking fire pit fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities fire pit parking

We have accepted a tenantGREAT HOME IN A WELL KNOWN POWER RANCH NEIGHBORHOOD OF GILBERT. 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS WITH A FUNCTIONAL FLOORPLAN. NICE BACKYARD WITH A FIREPIT.NO CATS