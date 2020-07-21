Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3826 E BAARS Avenue
Last updated September 10 2019
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3826 E BAARS Avenue
3826 East Baars Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
3826 East Baars Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
We have accepted a tenantGREAT HOME IN A WELL KNOWN POWER RANCH NEIGHBORHOOD OF GILBERT. 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHROOMS WITH A FUNCTIONAL FLOORPLAN. NICE BACKYARD WITH A FIREPIT.NO CATS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3826 E BAARS Avenue have any available units?
3826 E BAARS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3826 E BAARS Avenue have?
Some of 3826 E BAARS Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3826 E BAARS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3826 E BAARS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 E BAARS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3826 E BAARS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3826 E BAARS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3826 E BAARS Avenue offers parking.
Does 3826 E BAARS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 E BAARS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 E BAARS Avenue have a pool?
No, 3826 E BAARS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3826 E BAARS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3826 E BAARS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 E BAARS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 E BAARS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
