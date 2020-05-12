All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:10 PM

3820 S Vineyard Ave

3820 South Vineyard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3820 South Vineyard Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW! Come check out this 4 bed 3 bath home with a POOL! in Gilbert!! This 2,450 square foot home is conveniently located off of Power & Germann in the highly sought after community of Power Ranch! Home has too much to list, many many upgrades, along with a sparkling pool! Pool maintenance included in the rent. Hurry it won't last long at this price!!!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,156.25, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 S Vineyard Ave have any available units?
3820 S Vineyard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 S Vineyard Ave have?
Some of 3820 S Vineyard Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 S Vineyard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3820 S Vineyard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 S Vineyard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3820 S Vineyard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3820 S Vineyard Ave offer parking?
No, 3820 S Vineyard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3820 S Vineyard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 S Vineyard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 S Vineyard Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3820 S Vineyard Ave has a pool.
Does 3820 S Vineyard Ave have accessible units?
No, 3820 S Vineyard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 S Vineyard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 S Vineyard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
