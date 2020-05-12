3820 S Vineyard Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Come check out this 4 bed 3 bath home with a POOL! in Gilbert!! This 2,450 square foot home is conveniently located off of Power & Germann in the highly sought after community of Power Ranch! Home has too much to list, many many upgrades, along with a sparkling pool! Pool maintenance included in the rent.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,156.25, Available Now

