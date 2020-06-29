3746 S STAR CANYON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

4 Bedroom Home w/ Large Den & 3 Full Bathrms. Bedroom & convenient Full Bathrm Downstairs. Gorgeous Kitchen, Gas Stove, Granite Countertops, Walk-In Pantry, Kitchen Island, Upgraded Cabinetry. Dining Area in Center of Great Rm Opens to Family Rm, Patio Views, Beautiful Wood & Iron Staircase, Living Rm. Upstairs Loft/Landing has Built-In Desk for 2. Custom Paint in Warm, Rich Colors, Shutters, Ceiling Fans. Spacious Master w/ Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet, Linen Pantry, Private Toilet Rm, Dual Sinks, Raised Vanities. Large Covered Patio Provides Awesome Views to Second Patio w/ Built-in BBQ, Fire Pit, View Wall overlooking Deep Canyon-Like Landscaped Greenbelt. Power Ranch Amenities included. Please Note: City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%. Available NOW!!!