Gilbert, AZ
3746 S STAR CANYON Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

3746 S STAR CANYON Drive

3746 South Star Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3746 South Star Canyon Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
4 Bedroom Home w/ Large Den & 3 Full Bathrms. Bedroom & convenient Full Bathrm Downstairs. Gorgeous Kitchen, Gas Stove, Granite Countertops, Walk-In Pantry, Kitchen Island, Upgraded Cabinetry. Dining Area in Center of Great Rm Opens to Family Rm, Patio Views, Beautiful Wood & Iron Staircase, Living Rm. Upstairs Loft/Landing has Built-In Desk for 2. Custom Paint in Warm, Rich Colors, Shutters, Ceiling Fans. Spacious Master w/ Garden Tub & Walk-in Shower, Huge Walk-in Closet, Linen Pantry, Private Toilet Rm, Dual Sinks, Raised Vanities. Large Covered Patio Provides Awesome Views to Second Patio w/ Built-in BBQ, Fire Pit, View Wall overlooking Deep Canyon-Like Landscaped Greenbelt. Power Ranch Amenities included. Please Note: City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%. Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive have any available units?
3746 S STAR CANYON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive have?
Some of 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3746 S STAR CANYON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive offers parking.
Does 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive have a pool?
No, 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3746 S STAR CANYON Drive has units with dishwashers.
