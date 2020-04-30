All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3719 South Colt Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3719 South Colt Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3719 South Colt Drive

3719 South Colt Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3719 South Colt Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath Gilbert home in San Tan Ranch! Open layout, large backyard, end corner lot near neighborhood park & walk ways. Over 2500 SF! Eat in kitchen opens to spacious family room. Separate formal dining room. Gorgeous tile on first floor & carpet upstairs & in bedrooms. Master suite bath features double sinks, separate tub/shower & huge walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Grassy backyard. RV gate. 3 car garage. Great location near schools, freeway & San Tan Mall! No Pets

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply
OR
Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3719 South Colt Drive have any available units?
3719 South Colt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3719 South Colt Drive have?
Some of 3719 South Colt Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3719 South Colt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3719 South Colt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3719 South Colt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3719 South Colt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3719 South Colt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3719 South Colt Drive offers parking.
Does 3719 South Colt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3719 South Colt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3719 South Colt Drive have a pool?
No, 3719 South Colt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3719 South Colt Drive have accessible units?
No, 3719 South Colt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3719 South Colt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3719 South Colt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Highland Groves at Morrison Ranch
105 N Beebe St
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Sonoma Landing
4776 E Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College