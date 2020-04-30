3719 South Colt Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath Gilbert home in San Tan Ranch! Open layout, large backyard, end corner lot near neighborhood park & walk ways. Over 2500 SF! Eat in kitchen opens to spacious family room. Separate formal dining room. Gorgeous tile on first floor & carpet upstairs & in bedrooms. Master suite bath features double sinks, separate tub/shower & huge walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Grassy backyard. RV gate. 3 car garage. Great location near schools, freeway & San Tan Mall! No Pets



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

OR

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO PETS)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.