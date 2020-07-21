3667 East Leslie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move-in ready! Beautiful townhouse that is perfectly situated directly on a gorgeous wide open green belt and steps away from the community pool!. A really nice size master tucked away from the other bedrooms with a full master bath and huge walk-in closet. Great looking kitchen with pantry and all the appliances are staying put. Very convenient location, easy access to freeway 202 and San Tan shopping and dinning village.



NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small lap dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.