Gilbert, AZ
3667 East Leslie Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 2:48 AM

3667 East Leslie Drive

3667 E Leslie Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3667 E Leslie Dr, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cooley Station North

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in ready! Beautiful townhouse that is perfectly situated directly on a gorgeous wide open green belt and steps away from the community pool!. A really nice size master tucked away from the other bedrooms with a full master bath and huge walk-in closet. Great looking kitchen with pantry and all the appliances are staying put. Very convenient location, easy access to freeway 202 and San Tan shopping and dinning village.

NO cat. NO smoking. Prefer no dog (only one small lap dog may be considered). No eviction history, no felony history. Verifiable gross income above $5000/month. Application fee $40 per adult. 1.5% rental tax. $1500 security deposit, $300 cleaning deposit, $250 pet fee when applicable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 East Leslie Drive have any available units?
3667 East Leslie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3667 East Leslie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3667 East Leslie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 East Leslie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3667 East Leslie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3667 East Leslie Drive offer parking?
No, 3667 East Leslie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3667 East Leslie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3667 East Leslie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 East Leslie Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3667 East Leslie Drive has a pool.
Does 3667 East Leslie Drive have accessible units?
No, 3667 East Leslie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 East Leslie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3667 East Leslie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3667 East Leslie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3667 East Leslie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
