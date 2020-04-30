All apartments in Gilbert
3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane
3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane

3665 East Sebastian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3665 East Sebastian Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED!! This beautiful home is move-in ready with updated baths and designer touches. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Brushed nickel fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Master bath with double sinks, designer mirrors/lights and huge walk-in closet. Award winning Higley Unified School District.Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane have any available units?
3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane have?
Some of 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane offers parking.
Does 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane have a pool?
No, 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3665 E SEBASTIAN Lane has units with dishwashers.
