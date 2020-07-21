Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3649 E Stampede Dr
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3649 E Stampede Dr
3649 East Stampede Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3649 East Stampede Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with tons of natural light. 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Power Ranch. All rooms have fans and 2 inch blinds. security screen doors on front of house. 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3649 E Stampede Dr have any available units?
3649 E Stampede Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3649 E Stampede Dr have?
Some of 3649 E Stampede Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3649 E Stampede Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3649 E Stampede Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 E Stampede Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3649 E Stampede Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3649 E Stampede Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3649 E Stampede Dr offers parking.
Does 3649 E Stampede Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 E Stampede Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 E Stampede Dr have a pool?
No, 3649 E Stampede Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3649 E Stampede Dr have accessible units?
No, 3649 E Stampede Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 E Stampede Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 E Stampede Dr has units with dishwashers.
