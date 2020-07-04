3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive

3648 East Constitution Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Ray Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in a great Gilbert location. Close to the 202, San Tan Mall and other lifestyle services. Open great room floor plan, tile and laminate wood floors. Private backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
