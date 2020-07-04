All apartments in Gilbert
3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive

3648 East Constitution Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3648 East Constitution Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Ray Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single story, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage in a great Gilbert location. Close to the 202, San Tan Mall and other lifestyle services. Open great room floor plan, tile and laminate wood floors. Private backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive have any available units?
3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive have?
Some of 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive offers parking.
Does 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive have a pool?
No, 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive have accessible units?
No, 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3648 E CONSTITUTION Drive has units with dishwashers.

