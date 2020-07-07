3598 E. Latham Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Absolutely Stunning 6 bedroom/3 Bathroom Home with Sparkling Pool and a 3 Car Garage. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and a Large Island that opens to the family room. Formal Dining room off the beautiful Foyer. Loft area upstairs makes for a fabulous 2nd family room. Large Laundry room. Charming Master Suite with Balcony and his and hers walk-in closets. No neighbors behind you!!! Back of home has views of walking path and green belt area.



Major Crossroads: Higley and Germann



Near: San Tan Mall, Mesa Gateway Airport, Power Ranch, Dicsovery Park, Coronado

Elementary School.



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



