Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3598 E. Latham Way

3598 East Latham Way · No Longer Available
Location

3598 East Latham Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Absolutely Stunning 6 bedroom/3 Bathroom Home with Sparkling Pool and a 3 Car Garage. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counter tops and a Large Island that opens to the family room. Formal Dining room off the beautiful Foyer. Loft area upstairs makes for a fabulous 2nd family room. Large Laundry room. Charming Master Suite with Balcony and his and hers walk-in closets. No neighbors behind you!!! Back of home has views of walking path and green belt area.

Major Crossroads: Higley and Germann

Near: San Tan Mall, Mesa Gateway Airport, Power Ranch, Dicsovery Park, Coronado
Elementary School.

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/3598-e-latham-way ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

